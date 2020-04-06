Death toll from COVID-19 passes 60,000 worldwide: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, April 4 (Xinhua) — The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 60,000 by 9 a.m. local time on Saturday (1300 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fatalities reached 60,115 as a total of 1,134,418 cases were reported worldwide, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed.

According to the CSSE, Italy has reported the most deaths in the world, which have reached 14,681, out of 119,827 confirmed cases. Spain and France have reported 11,744 and 6,507 deaths, respectively.

The United States has reported a total of 278,458 confirmed cases, the most worldwide, while its death toll stands at 7,159, according to the update.