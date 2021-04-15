Death toll from cyclone Seroja in Indonesia increases to 181

JAKARTA, April 14 (Xinhua) — The death toll from the tropical cyclone Seroja that recently hit Indonesia’s province of East Nusa Tenggara on Wednesday rose to 181, while 47 people remain missing, according to the latest official data.

At a virtual press conference held by the country’s disaster mitigation agency on Wednesday afternoon, the province’s deputy governor Josef Nae Soi reported that at least 250 people are still suffering injuries caused by the flash floods and landslides triggered by the cyclone earlier in April.

The number of evacuees, according to him, was nearly 50,000 people, but many of them have started returning to their homes or families.

Floods and landslides in the province also destroyed a number of houses, public facilities, roads and bridges in the affected areas. Enditem