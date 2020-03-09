Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29…

KABUL, March 6 – The death toll in an attack on a ceremony in Kabul rose to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said on Friday.

“Twenty-seven bodies and 29 wounded transported by … ambulance so far,” Wahidullah Mayar, health ministry spokesman, told Reuters, adding that the number could increase.

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed. (Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kevin Liffey)