Death toll in Australia from coronavirus hits 11

MELBOURNE

The death toll in Australia from the novel coronavirus has risen to 11, the Victoria State Health Department said Thursday.

Two men in their 70s succumbed to the virus at a local hospital in Melbourne.

There are a total of 2,728 confirmed cases in the country.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, Australia closed its borders to non-citizens recently and issued a travel ban.

Those defying social distancing orders in Australia can be fined up to $11,000 or receive prison sentences.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are more than 471,500 confirmed cases worldwide and the death toll now tops 21,000, while over 114,000 people have recovered.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan