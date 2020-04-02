Death toll in Australia from coronavirus reaches 19

MELBOURNE

The death toll in Australia from the novel coronavirus has climbed to 19, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 4,500, local officials said Tuesday.

Peter Gutwein, the premier of Tasmania, said an 80-year-old infected man died at Royal Hobart Hospital, bringing the state’s death toll to two.

Those leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse in New South Wales state, where most of the country’s cases and deaths have been reported, will be fined A$11,000 ($6,796) and risk a six-month prison term.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 785,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 37,600 and more than 165,000 recoveries.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas