Death toll in central Uganda’s road accident rises to 12

KAMPALA, March 1 (Xinhua) — The number of people who died in the Friday grisly head-on collision in the central Uganda district of Luwero has risen to 12, police said here on Sunday.

Abraham Tukundane, Luwero district police commander, told Xinhua by phone that four who were admitted at Bombo military hospital on Saturday succumbed to the injuries they sustained after a prisons truck collided with a passenger commuter taxi at Kibisi, along the Luwero-Kampala Highway.

“Some other people who were admitted at Bombo military hospital have died. The death toll now stands at 12,” said Tukundane.

At least seven passengers aboard the taxi heading to the capital, Kampala and the driver of the truck travelling to the northern Ugandan town of Gulu died on the spot on Friday.

Uganda registers about 20,000 accidents each year, with some 2,000 deaths, making it one of the countries with the highest traffic death rates, according to police statistics.

The police attribute the high rates of road accidents to reckless driving, speeding, human error, drunk driving and overloading.