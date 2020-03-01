Death toll in clashes over citizenship law in India’s Meghalaya rises to 3

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Xinhua) — One person was stabbed to death in the northeastern state of Meghalaya Sunday in the ongoing clashes over citizenship law, police said.

“He (the victim) was attacked early today by three assailants at his house in Shella area. Though he was immediately removed to a health facility but he was declared brought dead by doctors there,” a police official said.

The killing has taken the death toll to three in the state since Friday evening. According to officials, at least 10 people were also injured in the clashes since then.

Previously two people were killed in the clashes.

The clashes first broke out Friday between members of the Khasi Students Union and non-tribals in Ichamati area of Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district about 90 km south of Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya.

Reports said the violence broke out following the student union’s meeting with non-tribals to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Inner Line Permit. The permit, a document required by foreigners or non-local Indian citizens to enter places designated “protected areas”, is a long-standing demand of tribal groups in Meghalaya.

Authorities have arrested eight people and ordered a probe into the killings.

Curfew has been imposed in some parts as a precautionary measure and internet services suspended in six of the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma appealed for peace saying people should refrain from resorting to any kind of violent activities.

Protests against the controversial new citizenship law triggered in India on Dec. 11 last year, the day India’s upper house of parliament passed the law. Since then there has been no let-up in the protests.

The law aims at granting citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to six religions – Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism, Parsi and Christianity – from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, it has kept out Muslim immigrants from applying for citizenship.

So far, the violence against the law has killed over 70 people across India.