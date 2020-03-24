Death toll of COVID-19 in Indonesia jumps to 32, total cases at 369

JAKARTA, March 20 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed 32 lives in Indonesia, while 60 new cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total to 369 in the country, according to the latest data issued by the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Friday.

As many as 17 people have recovered from the disease.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Friday that two islands, the Sebaru island on the Java Sea in the northern part of Jakarta and the Galang island in the Riau Islands, will be used to “quarantine, observe and isolate” people infected with the virus starting March 28.

He also said the government will turn the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, the apartment towers in Central Jakarta that were used to billet athletes competing in the 2018 Asian Games, into an emergency hospital to treat people with the disease starting Saturday afternoon.