Death toll of Israeli strikes in east Syria rises to 57: monitor

DAMASCUS, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — The Israeli missile strike against a series of military positions in eastern Syria after midnight killed 57 fighters, a war monitor reported Wednesday.

The “intense” missile strike targeted positions of Syrian forces and allied Iranian-backed fighters in the area extending from the city of Deir al-Zour to the al-Bukamal area on the Syrian-Iraqi border, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The slain fighters were Syrian soldiers and Iranian-backed fighters, the UK-based watchdog group added.

Meanwhile, the state news agency SANA reported the Israeli strikes without giving details. Enditem