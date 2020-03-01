Death toll over COVID-19 reaches 54 in Iran: official

TEHRAN, March 1 (Xinhua) — The outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran has affected 987 people, Ministry of Health and Medical Education, announced on Sunday.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said that from the total of infected people 54 have died.

A deputy minister of Health and Medical Education said on Sunday that it might take until June to tackle the issue in Iran.

Iran announced the first two cases of COVID-19 infection in the central Qom city on Feb. 19.