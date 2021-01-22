Death toll rises to 21 in 2 suicide bombings in Iraq’s capital: source

BAGHDAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The casualty toll from two suicide bombings in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Thursday morning rose to 21 killed and at least 53 wounded, an Interior Ministry source told Xinhua.

A suicide bomber blew up his explosive belt in a crowded market in Bab al-Sharji area, and a second one detonated his a few minutes later in the same market, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene while ambulances and civilian cars evacuated the wounded to nearby hospitals and medical centers, the source added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, in most cases, is responsible for such suicide attacks targeting security forces and crowded areas including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.

Suicide bombings have been rare in Baghdad for months, as the security situation has improved in Iraq since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country as IS remnants have since melted into urban areas or deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians. Enditem