LAGOS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The death toll from a shooting attack in Nigeria’s north-central state of Kadunaon has risen to 21, local police said Wednesday.

The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon when unidentified gunmen attacked Bakali Village in the Fika district of Giwa area of the state.

Muhammad Jalige, a police spokesperson, said that police operatives had been deployed to the scene of the incident.