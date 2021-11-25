Deaths in the English Channel: A French lifeboat captain describes the scene as “shocking” and says the victims “didn’t have a chance.”

Deaths in the English Channel: A French lifeboat captain describes the scene as “shocking” and says the victims “didn’t stand a chance.”

The inflatable craft was of such poor quality, according to Charles Devos, a lifeboat volunteer in the Calais area, that it was “the sort of thing you would use once and then throw away.”

“They didn’t have a chance,” a French lifeboat captain said of his and his crew’s recovery of six bodies from the scene of the capsized boat carrying migrants.

Few of those who died on Wednesday were wearing life jackets, according to Charles Devos, a 45-year volunteer lifeboat volunteer in the Calais area, and the inflatable boat they were traveling in was of such poor quality that it was “the sort of thing you would use once and throw in the trash.”

Mr Declos said he and his crew on board the Notre Dame du Risban lifeboat had come across the remains of the inflatable with bodies scattered in the water, amid reports that the migrants’ vessel may have capsized as a result of being struck by or passing too close to a cargo ship.

“We came alongside a deflated dinghy,” he explained.

It was just allowing [it]to float on the surface with what little air remained in it.

“We discovered six bodies on one side of the inflatable and boarded them.”

One was a pregnant woman, and the other appeared to be in her early twenties.

“I’m not sure if the boat was punctured or simply deflated.”

What I do know is that it was one of those ultra-light, ultra-thin dinghies that you’d use once and then throw away.”

“Not everyone was wearing life jackets, and given the water’s temperature, hypothermia would have set in quickly,” he continued.

They weren’t going to stand a chance.”

On Thursday, the French coastguard released a mayday call requesting immediate assistance after an inflatable boat capsized.

A radio operator can be heard broadcasting co-ordinates to nearby vessels and stating that 15 people are in the water.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday

According to a 26-second video obtained by Sky News, the operator says, “This is Gris-Nez emergency, Griz-Nez emergency, Gris-Nez emergency.”

“All ships in this area are requested to proceed to this with a [unclear]lookout.

