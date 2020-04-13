Debenhams is on the brink of collapse

Debenhams is on the verge of collapse as the footwear retailer Clarks plans the permanent closure of some of its stores in the latest turmoil to hit the high street amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Today bosses of the high-street giant Debenhams confirmed they had filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators as the nation continues to control the spread of COVID-19.

The move, which will affect around 22,000 members of staff across its 142 stores, will ‘protect Debenhams from the threat of legal action’ that could push the company into liquidation.

Meanwhile Clarks, which has been struggling amid the coronavirus outbreak, has recruited bankers to analyse their finances and is set to permanently shut down some of its stores across the UK, according to Sky News.

The retailer, which was established in by Cyrus and James Clark in 1825 in Somerset, will reportedly close a ‘small number’ of its 347 stores in an effort to keep its business afloat and is already seeking the help of the investment bank Rothschild.

A Clarks spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Clarks continually reviews all its stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible service and offering to its customers.

‘As part of this normal review, we have decided not to renew the leases on a small number of stores and as such, these will cease to trade and will not reopen following the coronavirus closures.

‘We have a strong duty of care to our employees and are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on colleagues. Given this situation is ongoing, we are not able to comment further.’

Elsewhere, Debenhams confirmed that they had filed a Notice of Intent to appoint an administrator.

In a statement the company said: ‘Department store group Debenhams today has filed a Notice of Intent to appoint an administrator in the UK.

‘This move will protect Debenhams from the threat of legal action that could have the effect of pushing the business into liquidation while its 142 UK stores remain closed in line with the government’s current advice regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The group is making preparations to resume trading its stores once government restrictions are lifted.’

The retailer, whose accountancy firm KPMG is believed to be handling the process, said it has the support of its lenders to enter administration and is engaging with employees and suppliers over the move.

The company, which has been on British high streets for 242 years, put many of its 22,000 workforce on furlough earlier this month after the government’s lockdown measures calling for the shutdown of non-essential stores were introduced

The majority of its employees in the UK are currently being paid under the Government’s furlough scheme.

The company, added that it continues to trade online across the UK, Ireland and Denmark and customer orders, gift cards and returns are being accepted and processed normally.

Debenhams went into administration in April last year, wiping out equity investors, including Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct, and is now owned by lenders consortium Celine UK NewCo 1 Ltd.

On Monday it appointed Geoff Rowley and Alastair Massey of FRP Advisory to advise the business about the possible administration.

Debenhams CEO Stefaan Vansteenkiste said: ‘With (owners and lenders) support and working with other key stakeholders, including landlords, pension trustees and business partners, we are striving to protect jobs and reopen as many Debenhams stores for trading as we can, as soon as this is possible.’

The department store, which began as a draper business at 44 Wigmore Street in London 1778, was initially founded by William Clark before William Debenham became a partner in the business in 1813.

In 1818, the company opened the doors to its first store outside London in Cheltenham and by 1950 it was the largest department store in the UK.

The company has closed 22 shops in recent months as part of plans to shut 50 sites and bring its total estate to 110.

However the latest announcement comes just a day after the clothing giant Arcadia, which owns brands including Topshop, Miss Selfride, Burton and Dorothy Perkins, confirmed it would be closing its 550 stores amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Arcadia, which has already furloughed 14,500 out of its 16,500 members of staff, has called in accountants from Deloitte as it is ‘on its knees’, according to the Sunday Times.

In March, the high-street fashion retailer Next announced that it would be temporarily shutting down all of its 700 UK stores until further notice.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: ‘We have made the decision to close our stores from today, Monday 23rd March at 6pm, until further notice.

‘We’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of our staff who continue to be incredibly supportive of Next and we would also like to let customers know that we do appreciate their loyal support.’

In the same month the high street giant John Lewis announced they had made the ‘difficult decision’ to close its 50 stores across the UK for the first time in its 155-year history.

The store, which last saw its flagship store on Oxford Street close after it was bombed in 1940 during the Second World War, confirmed the decision had come about due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile the British store Cath Kidston also confirmed that they too would be closing their stores temporarily.

In a statement to its shoppers last month it said: ‘Cath Kidston is committed to the safety of our customers and employees and so we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close all Cath Kidston Stores, in the UK & Ireland in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stores will close tonight, Saturday 21 March, until further notice.

‘We are working to ensure our staff receive financial support and the assistance they need throughout this period of closure.

‘We hope that the situation improves quickly for everyone. In the meantime, we’re here for you in these difficult times and send our love to all those affected. Stay safe, keep well and thank you for your unwavering support for our brand’.

The music store HMV has also had to temporarily close its stores as a result of COVID-19.

Elsewhere, the retailer Timpson, which specialises in shoe repairs, key cutting and locksmith services, also confirmed that they would be ‘going into hibernation’ from March 23.

A statement from the company’s CEO James Timpson read: ‘Our online store and locksmiths business remain open. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, our shops are sadly going into hibernation.

‘All of our shops will be temporarily closed from 5pm on Monday, 23 March 2020.Our family business has been trading without shutting its doors since 1865, this includes two World Wars.

‘We will be reopening as soon as it is safe and prudent to do so, and you will still be greeted by my amazing colleagues and a warm smile.

‘All of our colleagues are being paid in full while we are in hibernation, and I would like to put on record how brilliant they have been during this crisis. There are 5,500 colleagues in our family and everyone has stood up to the mark.’

In April, it emerged that the high-street store Poundland would be temporarily closing 100 stores in an effort to protect its business.

The bargain store said it would be taking a ‘hibernation period’ while the country continues to control the spread of the virus.

Also joining the high-street giants that have since been forced to shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak are retailers and eateries including Greggs, Nandos, John Lewis, KFC and McDonald’s.

On March 23, Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s in the UK & Ireland said: ‘Over the last 24 hours, it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and Drive Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult and therefore we have taken the decision to close every restaurant in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23rd March at the latest.’

Last week the food-chain Carluccio’s, which was founded by Antonio Carluccio, and the rent-to-own giant BrightHouse announced they too had gone into administration amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The London-based Italian food chain, which is owned by the Dubai-based Landmark Group, confirmed the future of its 102 restaurants and 2,000 jobs was now in jeopardy after it was forced to go into administration.

Meanwhile BrightHouse, which appointed Grant Thornton to keep the business afloat, confirmed that 2,400 jobs across its 240 stores were now at risk and urged customers to continue to make the monthly payments required to keep their household goods.

Administrators said: ‘The logistics and engineering business of CTL will continue to assist in dealing with those customers who have claims for essential home item repairs and will continue deliveries of smaller items to customers’ doorsteps, to ensure where possible, customers’ products remain in working order.’

The closures come after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the government would cover 80 per cent of the wages of furloughed workers, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month, amid the coronavirus pandemic.