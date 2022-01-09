Deborah Turness, the former Director-General of ITN, has been appointed as the new BBC Director-General of News and Current Affairs.

Deborah Turness, the former head of ITN, has been named Director-General of News and Current Affairs at the BBC.

Fran Unsworth, who has held the highly politicized position for the past four years, will be replaced by a surprise appointment.

Deborah Turness, the CEO of ITN, has agreed to become the BBC’s first CEO of News and Current Affairs, following a charm offensive by Director-General Tim Davie.

Ms Turness, the former President of NBC News International, was well-liked in the industry and initially declined Mr Davie’s offer to take on the politically charged BBC job.

Ms Turness, on the other hand, agreed to take over as BBC news director from Fran Unsworth, who is stepping down after four turbulent years.

Ms Turness will be paid £400,000 and given a larger role as CEO, reflecting the “BBC’s ambition to continue to build the BBC’s global news brand and grow its news services, which now reach a record 456 million people worldwide.”

As editor of ITV News, Turness oversaw scoops and world exclusives such as the arrest of the London bomber and the leaked investigation report on Brazilian Charles De Menezes’ shooting.

In 2013, she moved to New York and became the head of NBC News’ global news division.

The BBC’s commercial rival was disappointed by her departure from ITN, where she had been CEO for less than a year.

She has a lot on her plate right now, including dealing with “impartiality,” Davie’s top priority for the BBC’s news output, and finding a replacement for Laura Kuenssberg, who is leaving in the spring.

She’ll also be in charge of replacing Andrew Marr as host of the flagship Sunday morning political show.

Ms Turness will join the BBC Board of Directors, and if she succeeds in her new role as Director-General, which will require her to stand firm in the face of political pressures, she will be the broadcaster’s first female Director-General.

According to Davie, she “brings a wealth of experience, insight, first-class editorial judgment, and a strong track record of delivery.”

“She is a firm believer in the power of unbiased journalism and the role of the BBC in the United Kingdom and around the world.”

“The BBC’s powerful brand of impartial, trusted journalism has never been more needed in the UK and around the world,” Ms Turness said.

“It is a great honor to be asked.

Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom provides a summary of recent news.

Deborah Turness, the former head of ITN, has been appointed as the new BBC News and Current Affairs Director-General.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy