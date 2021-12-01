December 2021 Premium Bonds Winners: This month’s winning NSandI numbers and how to find out if you’ve won

December 2021 Premium Bonds Winners: The winning NSandI numbers this month, and how to find out if you’ve won

A total of 3,331,069 prizes worth £95,768,225 will be awarded in the December 2021 prize draw.

The millionaires in December’s Premium Bonds are from West Sussex and Lancashire.

The first bond number drawn was 306VK958372, which belonged to a West Sussex winner.

The jackpot winner bought the winning Bond in July 2017 with £46,000 in Premium Bonds.

The second millionaire of December has £14,725.

Their winning bond was purchased in February 2021 and has the serial number 437QD081540.

Aside from the two jackpot winners, over 3.3 million other prizes worth between £25 and £100,000 were distributed this month.

The total number of bond numbers eligible for the draw was 114,921,860,273.

Since its inception in June 1957, NSandI has distributed over 545 million prizes worth a total of £22.4 billion.

On November 24, NSandI reduced interest rates, which had an impact on the number of prizes available starting with the December draw.

Because there were over a million fewer prizes drawn in December than November, the odds of any £1 Premium Bond number winning have decreased from 24,5001 to 34,5001.

The prize pool was reduced by more than £30 million, from £113,712,650 in November to £82,460,250 in December.

If you own bonds and want to see if you’re eligible for a prize, go to the NSandI online prize checker or download the free app for iOS or Android. The results are usually available by the second day of the month.

Amazon Alexa devices can also look for you by “remembering” the previous six prize draws.

Prizes have no expiration date, so you can claim them as far back as the original 1957 draw.

However, there are currently 1.7 million Premium Bonds prizes unclaimed, worth a total of more than £65 million and ranging in value from £25 to £100,000 each.

Bonds are frequently purchased for a child who then forgets about them, and prizes can also be overlooked if NSandI does not have the correct address for claimants.

Bondholders can update their information and register to have prizes deposited directly into their bank accounts.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

