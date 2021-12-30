Decomposing bodies, human ashes, a gravestone, and a child’s toy were discovered inside an abandoned funeral home.

A decomposing body, human ashes, a gravestone, and a child’s toy were discovered inside an abandoned funeral home.

Robb, 40, is a full-time videographer from Long Beach, New York, who recently made a “creepy” discovery at a funeral home in Florida, revealing the property’s shocking history.

The dilapidated structure was shut down in 2012 after it was discovered that the owner failed to transport bodies to the crematorium despite receiving payment for funeral costs – three bodies were discovered still decomposing in the venue.

For obtaining the property under false pretenses, the owner received an 18-month sentence.

Robb was escorted to the property by a local resident in a group and videotaped his visit, which has terrified viewers.

An open coffin where one of the bodies was discovered, a gravestone engraved with the name Daisy B Hunt, who lived from 1934 to 2004, hospital equipment, and even a “creepy” child’s toy are among the random objects seen in the video.

“Having a history of neglect and criminal behavior probably helped out with that,” Robb told Jam Press of the old funeral home.

“On this particular exploration, the remains and photos of the dead really turned up the creep factor.

“It was a strange place, but I think most abandoned buildings are strange.”

As the group entered the reception area, they noticed a massive hole in the floor that led to the basement below.

Letters and documents, as well as polaroid photos from some of the funerals held at the location, are strewn about the floor.

Meanwhile, as he enters the chapel, Robb discovers two bags of ashes, one from 1995 and the other from 1999, both with cremation certificates and other personal information.

Additional certificates, awards, and clocks remain pinned to the walls in another room.

Robb then makes the most terrifying discovery of the trip: a casket containing a decomposing body wrapped in clothing.

He discovers the table where one of the other bodies was allegedly discovered, along with polaroid photos of the victim, in another room.

The location of the third body at the time of the crime has yet to be revealed.

With a random mattress and duvet discovered in one of the back rooms, the abandoned property is covered in dust and debris and was likely taken over by squatters at some point in the past.

“People’s loved ones were left behind because the owner was careless and criminal in her responsibilities,” Robb explained.

