Dedicated zone for purchasers from Wuhan established in agricultural products logistics park in Hunan

Trucks drive in Higreen agricultural products logistics park in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 13, 2020. A dedicated zone for the purchasers from Wuhan Province is established in the park to provide convenient and efficient service. Currently, the park is capable of providing nearly 200 tons of daily vegetable supply to Hubei Province, with maximum volume of 300 tons. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)