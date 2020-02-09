Defeat to teenager player sends Antonsen out of Danish Masters Badminton

COPENHAGEN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Teenager Magnus Johannesen stunned three-time champions Anders Antonsen 21-11, 21-17 in the first round of the Danish Masters Badminton tournament in Aarhus on Thursday.

The defeat could not have been more embarrassing for the world number six losing to a teenager ranked 242 in the tournament’s first round and in front of an adoring crowd on his home ground.

Antonsen has held the title of Danish Masters since 2017.

The fearless teenager came out fighting from the very start and set up a 16-1 lead before Antonsen woke up, but to no avail as Johannesen still managed to win the first set in convincing style.

The second set was a more evenly matched affair, and with the players tied at 12-12, it seemed Antonsen still had a chance of victory but Johannesen turned the screw to ruthlessly crush his opponent’s hopes and win the set and match.

“I don’t know what to say. I hadn’t expected that at all,” said Johannesen after the biggest victory of his career in a video on Badminton Denmark’s Facebook page.