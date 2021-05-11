Defenders of Israeli attacks partners with ‘child murderers’

ANKARA

Those who defend Israeli airstrikes on Gaza are complicit in the slaughtering of children, a Turkish ruling party spokesman said Tuesday.

“Israeli warplanes are killing children. Some call it ‘Israel’s right to self-defense,’” Omer Celik said on Twitter. “Whoever calls this cruel aggression ‘Israel’s right to self-defense’ is the collaborator of child murderers.”

At least 26 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli airstrikes on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Warplanes continued to strike the blockaded Gaza Strip early Tuesday.

“So far, we have seen that the aggression of cruel extremists like [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is hidden behind every action, comment, and news called ‘Israel’s right to self-defense,’” said Celik.

He later shared a video showing Israeli settlers celebrating and watching a blaze at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“It is impossible for those who celebrate while the holy site is burning to be remembered for anything other than unscrupulousness and immorality,” he said.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 — a move that has never been recognized by the international community.