Defense minister says Tunisia must engage further in military industry

TUNIS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Tunisian Defense Minister Ibrahim Bartaji said on Wednesday that it is “imperative that Tunisia engages more in military industry, a sector where significant steps have been taken.”

“The Defense Department’s strategic plan for the 2021-2030 mainly aims to modernize the capabilities of the military institution and develop them to face traditional and non-traditional threats,” Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) quoted Bartaji as saying.

The minister emphasised the importance of developing the legal and administrative framework of the military institution, as well as the proper administrative, financial and use of digital tools.

Bartaji also stressed the importance of developing human resources, strengthening health and social care and increasing the operational capacity of the army. Enditem