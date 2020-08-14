Defunct Redcar Steel Factory Opens to Hardcore Industrial Tourism

There’s one last chance coming to have a look at some of the Tees Valley area’s most iconic lumps of industrial equipment at the closed Redcar steel site, as an enterprising local with an interest in the history of grim work in the region (also known as The Mayor) is launching a series of site visits for interested locals, ahead of the demolition of most of the ageing steel machinery.

The mayor of the region has agreed a staggering £150m fund for the knocking down and cleaning up of the site, including the demolition of the Redcar Blast Furnace and Coke Ovens that now sit cold and empty on the North Sea coast. The hopes for the area are several-fold; 300 jobs will be created in the short term to clean up the site, before it becomes an all-new industrial zone for low-carbon industries, and probably a few old fashioned high-carbon ones too that just won’t get so much grant money or be invited to the launches.

And a few of the old local steelworkers will be pulled out of their compulsory retirements for final missions, asked to tell tales of their most impressive brushes with health and safety rules in the olden days, when the guided tours of the grand former works kick off in October. Tickets are bookable now, if walking past the site of our faded national glories on the beach is not enough. [Teesworks Tours via BBC]