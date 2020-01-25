Defying Congress, U.S. Commerce Dept won’t turn over…

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 – The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it will not turn over a report detailing the government’s investigation into national security risks that may be posed by imported autos and parts.

Congress inserted a provision in a spending bill last month demanding the White House turn over the long-secret report that U.S. President Donald Trump used to declare in May 2019 that some unnamed imported autos pose national security risks. A person briefed on the matter said Trump had relied on a Justice Department opinion to order Commerce not to turn over the report under a Section 232 investigation. The Commerce Department said in a statement it is “not releasing the 232 autos report because releasing it now would interfere with the President´s ability to protect confidential executive branch communications and could interfere with ongoing negotiations.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)