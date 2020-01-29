Dejan Lovren’s FA Cup horror show sends Liverpool fans into meltdown

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been mercilessly mocked after his error allowed Jason Cummings to score Shrewsbury’s equaliser in their 2-2 draw

Dejan Lovren’s error in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round has sent fans into a meltdown.

The Reds looked set to secure their spot in the next round thanks to Curtis Jones’ opener and Donald Love’s own goal.

However, Jason Cummings got one back from the penalty spot before a Lovren mistake allowed the forward to slot past Adrian and put the scores level, earning his side a well-deserved replay at Anfield.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans were quick to turn on Lovren for his error, with one writing: “Lovren comes back and we suddenly look like 2015 Liverpool, even Nathaniel Phillips kept a clean sheet and that was a Merseyside Derby ffs”.

“Today was a horror show from Matip and Lovren,” added another. “Lovren was not rusty. He is just s**t.”

“God I’ve missed Lovren y’know,” lamented a third. “I mean it’s sound having good defenders and never conceding goals, but there’s nothing quite as riveting as watching Degsy be an absolute maniac.

“Keeps you on your toes. Makes you feel alive. Really enjoyed watching Degsy there until I realised I’ll actually have to turn up to this replay now, the crap divvy.”

One fan mocked Lovren for the time he claimed he was one of the best centre-backs in world football, writing: “Dejan Lovren July 2018: ‘I think people should recognise that I am also one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense.’ January 2020: ‘Getting skinned by Jason Cummings to go 2-2 at Shrewsbury’”

“Lovren mistake after mistake over the years,” fumed another Reds fan. “No clean sheets when he plays. Costs us the invincibles and the title. CAN’T WAIT for him to go.”

“Seeing Dejan Lovren go full Dejan Lovren is truly one of life’s treasures btw. A master of his craft.”