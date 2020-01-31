Del Potro released from hospital after knee surgery

MIAMI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Former world No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro was discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing surgery on his troublesome right knee.

The 31-year-old said he was going home to recuperate after the procedure at a Miami clinic earlier in the day.

“Time to go home to rest. Once again, thank you for the love and support,” Del Potro said in a Twitter post. The words were accompanied by an image of the Argentinian walking with the aid of crutches and with a splint supporting his knee.

Del Potro has been sidelined since last June, when he suffered a fractured patella for the second time in nine months during the Queen’s ATP 500 tournament in London.

He underwent surgery in Barcelona just days later but has remained beset by pain and was forced to twice postpone his return to the ATP tour last year.

The 2009 US Open champion has endured a wretched battle with injuries in recent years and extended periods on the sidelines saw his career ranking drop to 1,045th place in 2016.

In 2018, he won two ATP titles and reached the final of the US Open, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.