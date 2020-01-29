Del Potro to undergo knee surgery in bid to revive career

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Former world No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro will this week undergo surgery on his troublesome right knee as he further delays his return to the professional circuit.

The 31-year-old has not played since last June, when he suffered a fractured patella for the second time in nine months during the Queen’s ATP 500 tournament in London.

A subsequent operation in Barcelona failed to resolve the problem and the Argentinian has been booked into a Miami clinic for a new procedure on Monday.

“We hope that this is the definitive solution to eliminate the pain that not only has prevented him from playing tennis, but which has also made it difficult for him to perform daily activities,” his team wrote in a statement published on social media on Sunday.

Del Potro twice postponed his return to the ATP tour last year on the advice of doctors. His team provided no timeframe for his expected recovery from the latest operation.

The 2009 US Open champion has struggled with a long list of injuries in recent years and extended periods on the sidelines saw his career ranking drop to 1,045th place in 2016.

In 2018, he won two ATP titles and reached the final of the US Open, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.