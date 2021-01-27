Delhi police to take strict action against culprits of violence during farmers protests

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Delhi Police will take a strict action against those found involved in the large-scale violence that erupted on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday during the tractors-rally taken out by protesting farmers, said Commissioner of Police S.N. Srivastava on Wednesday.

He said that a total of 19 persons have been arrested so far, and 50 persons detained for interrogation.

“A total of 394 Delhi Police cops were injured during the violence. Many police vehicles were damaged. Some of the cops are still admitted in hospitals, with a few of them being in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). During the violence the cops observed utmost restraint,” added the top police officer.

Addressing media persons, Srivastava said that CCTVs are being scanned and culprits are being identified with the help of facial recognition technology.

“No one found involved in damaging public properties, attacking cops and hoisting flags at the historic monument Red Fort would be spared,” he added.

Meanwhile, police cases have been filed against as many as 37 farmer leaders so far.

Intense violence erupted on Jan. 26 on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day after thousands of farmers entered Delhi to carry out a tractors-rally in a bid to attract the federal government’s attention towards their demand that the three new farm laws should be repealed.

For over two months thousands of farmers have been camping at various sites on inter-state borders around Delhi, after the federal government denied them entry into the national capital to carry out protests.

The three farm laws against which the farmers have been protesting for over two months are – the “Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020”, the “Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020”, and the “Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.” Enditem