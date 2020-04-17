Deliveries of Abe’s reusable cloth masks begin in Japan to curb virus spread

TOKYO, April 17 (Xinhua) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plan to provide each household across the nation with two cloth masks as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, began Friday with deliveries swinging into gear.

Japan Post Co. started delivering the masks in Tokyo with 50 million households nationwide expected to receive the masks by the end of May at a cost of 46.6 billion yen (432 million U.S. dollars) to the government.

Part of the government’s 108 trillion yen (1 trillion U.S. dollars) extra budget for fiscal 2020, to be submitted to parliament soon will be allocated to fund the distribution to each household of the two reusable masks.

Tokyo and other large urban areas have registered growing numbers of coronavirus infections and have been prioritized by the government to receive the washable masks first.

Earlier in the week, Abe said the government’s cloth mask plan was “reasonable” to help curb the spread of the coronavirus amid short supply of regular face and surgical masks.

Critics, however, have said the reusable cloth masks would be ineffective to protect against the coronavirus and that rations of two masks per household were rather low.

One opposition party member questioned, “In the case of a family of four, what would the family have to do, share? Or take turns when they go outside?”

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said Friday that some workers at a care facility said the masks were too small for adults and could not cover both nose and mouth.

“Some have resorted to putting the cloth mask inside a disposable one so they can use the disposable one longer,” NHK said.

Face and surgical masks, however, have long been missing from the shelves of Japanese drug and convenience stores amid a lack of supply.

As the cloth masks can be washed, the government is hoping that the fact they can be used multiple times will also help ease anxiety that regular face and surgical masks are in extremely short supply and almost literally unavailable to buy regularly at public stores, particularly in large cities.

The first deliveries of the masks on Friday came a day after Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis, expanding the designated prefectures from seven to the entire country. Enditem