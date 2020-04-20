Deliveroo is Shoehorning Itself Into Your Wedding Day in Exchange for Free Food

If you’ve had to cancel your wedding plans and take the whole day online because we’re in the midst of a pandemic, Deliveroo is stepping in to help you cater the event, which involves throwing £1,500 credit at you so you can eat yourself to death in style.

The giveaway is for couples who are planning a ‘virtual wedding’ so that the winnings can be put towards a fancy cake, fancy food, champagne, or a load of greasy takeout. It’s your big day, go nuts. Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo, said:

“We want to celebrate love during lockdown, so we’re looking for couples whose big day is going digital. Just because your wedding day might be postponed doesn’t mean the date shouldn’t still be celebrated. We’re here to deliver the ultimate wedding breakfast for one lucky couple who’ve decided to host a virtual wedding ceremony, which they can spend all on themselves or share amongst close friends and family.”

Oh right, you can also share and get everyone on a video call while you chow down. To enter, tag Deliveroo on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook using the hashtag #SayIDoWithDeliveroo with the date of your wedding. What’s more, both parties in the couple can enter, so make sure you give your SO a kick up the arse and get both your entries in the pot. Full Ts&Cs are over on Deliveroo’s website.

Feature image credit: Deliveroo