Delivery men work inside communities with sufficient prevention measures

Delivery man Zhang Deqing fills in delivery information at Keyu community of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2020. Communities such as Keyu and Kechun in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have signed relevant agreements with several express delivery companies such as SF Express, YTO Express and ZTO Express. The agreements allow delivery men to work inside communities, with sufficient epidemic prevention measures, to ensure that residents enjoy delivery services. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)