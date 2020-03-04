Deliveryman follows strict prevention measures to ensure safety of takeaways

Takeaway deliveryman Chen Kai (L) communicates with a colleague in the street of Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province, March 3, 2020. The 33-year-old Chen Kai has been working as a takeaway deliveryman in Nanjing for nearly four years. During this special period of fighting against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Chen and his colleagues have been trying their best to serve the citizens staying at home. In an effort to reduce the risk of infection for the customers and themselves, they follow strict prevention and control measures, including taking body temperature checks, disinfecting the containers, providing non-contact services, etc. to ensure the safety of takeaways. (Xinhua/Li Bo)