Delta Airlines To Block Middle Seat On Flights Through The Holidays To Offer More Distancing

Delta (DAL) will continue to block the middle seat on all of its flights through at least Jan. 6, 2021.

The airline made the announcement on Thursday, saying that it would also limit the number of passengers per flight as it looks to keep travelers safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

The middle seats will be blocked in Delta’s Premium Select, Comfort+, and main cabin rows. However, the middle seat will be available for parties of three or more. The middle seat in these bookings will appear as available to allow families and travel companions to sit together on flights.

Delta said the decision to continue to block the middle seat will offer more space on board its flights as it looks to keep passenger capacity down until at least Oct. 31. On flights where capacity is increasing, Delta said it will upsize to a larger aircraft type or add more flights to still allow for added space on its aircraft.

The first-class cabin will also be limited to half capacity with one aisle of seats blocked on flights that do not have a middle seat.

“Medical experts, including our own partners at Emory Healthcare, agree – more distance on board makes a difference,” Bill Lentsch, customer experience officer, said in a statement. “We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane. We’ll continue taking a thoughtful, layered approach ensuring customers know to expect the highest standard of care as they prepare for their holiday travels.”

The announcement follows the airline’s enhanced face mask policy, which now makes it a requirement to wear a face covering at all times at all of the airports Delta serves. Those who have a medical exemption are required to go through a medical screening process at the time of check-in.

Shares of Delta were trading at $27.69 as of 1:02 p.m. EDT, down 2 cents or 0.07%.