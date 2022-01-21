Delta Sigma Theta rises inside Cheryl Hickmon’s Delta Sigma Theta as the ‘beloved’ sorority president’s life and legacy are remembered.

AS THE “beloved” sorority president’s life and legacy are mourned, here’s a look inside Cheryl Hickmon’s Delta Sigma Theta rise.

Cheryl Hickmon passed away on January 20, 2022, according to South Carolina State University.

Hickmon was the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a nonprofit that provides global community service.

“It is with great sadness that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A Hickmon,” the sorority’s official Twitter account said on Thursday.

“After a brief illness, President Hickmon passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022.”

Her official cause of death was not confirmed by the sorority.

Marcia L Fudge, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and National Past President of the sorority, spoke with theGrio’s White House correspondent April Ryan after the sorority president’s death.

“I’ve had the privilege, the blessing of knowing Cheryl Hickmon since she was 19 years old,” Fudge said.

Throughout our journey together, we have served for almost 40 years.”

“She just never met a stranger; she made everyone feel at ease, and she was so steadfast in her commitment to bettering the lives of others,” she continued.

She was incredibly thoughtful and loyal.

“She was that person who embodied the Delta spirit of scholarship, sisterhood, and service that we all aspire to.”

“She is going to be sorely missed.”

“She is a truly exceptional and outstanding woman of God.”

Hickmon, a native of Hartford, Connecticut, joined Delta Sigma Theta’s Alpha Xi Chapter for the first time in 1982, according to Carolina Panorama.

Cheryl remained a part of the organization after graduating from SCSU in 1984.

Hickmon was a Golden Life Member of Sigma Delta Theta and a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter, according to the Carolina Panorama.

In November 2021, Hickmon was elected as the 27th national president of Delta Sigma Theta.

She was named Co-chair of the National Leadership Academy, Eastern Regional Director, National Secretary, and National Vice President for the Hartford chapter of the organization.

Several of Cheryl Hickmon’s coworkers expressed their condolences on social media following her death.

“As a member of @dstinc1913, I am devastated by the sad news of the passing of our beloved National President, Cheryl A Hickmon,” tweeted Florida politician Val Demings.

“My prayers are with President Hickmon’s family, friends, and all Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. members,” she said.

“Shock is putting it mildly,” CNN anchor Anita Blanton tweeted.

Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President, may you rest in peace…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.