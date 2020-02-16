‘Deluded’ Flat-Earth conspiracist clashes with Phillip Schofield on This Morning

A Flat Earth conspiracist has been branded ‘deluded’ by This Morning viewers after clashing with Phillip Schofield over his claims that live footage from the International Space Station is actually just computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Mark Sargent, who stars in Netflix documentary Behind the Curve, appeared on the ITV programme today to explain why he believes the Earth is a flat disc, surrounded by an ice wall.

However, presenters Phillip, 57, and Holly Willoughby, 39, were less-than-impressed with the American YouTuber’s claims, which were also relentlessly mocked by viewers.

Phillip explained that he had flown at 60,000ft on Concorde and had seen the curvature of the earth with his own eyes.

Mark was quick to hit back at the host and suggest there is weather balloon footage from 120,000ft that shows the earth to be ‘table top flat’.

When asked by Holly if he was calling her co-presenter a liar, Mark replied: ‘No, I’m not saying that you’re lying. I’m saying you wanted to see the curvature.’

Phillip added: ‘But don’t you want to believe that it’s flat. I’ve got more proof than you do.’

The conspiracist was then shown live footage from the International Space Station – which orbits the Earth – and insisted it was just computer-generated imagery.

When asked by Holly why anyone would want to fake the Earth being round, he argued that people ‘weren’t ready’ to find out.

He said, somewhat cryptically: ‘Pilots, scientists, astrophysicists like Brian Cox, none of them have anything to do with it. Generals know the battle plans but most of the officers don’t.’

And the reason we don’t fall off the edge of the ‘flat world’ is because Antarctica goes all the way round, according to Mark.

The interview ended with Phillip sarcastically suggesting everyone should go on holiday behind the ice wall, after Mark suggested there was more land behind it.

The presenter said: ‘I say of all the things going on in the world, of everything happening, I think we would cope.

‘Stop spending all that money on CGI and space products and let’s build some hospitals. Let’s go there and see what’s on the other side. There could be nicer places to be. We could go on holiday there.’

NASA has proved that the Earth is round using satellites, GPS and images from space, but ‘Flat Earthers’ believe the space agency is lying.

Theorists claim that satellite images and evidence pointing to a spherical Earth are part of a ‘Rround Earth conspiracy’ orchestrated by NASA and other government agencies.

Proponents of the bizarre theory also claim the Earth is stationary in space rather than orbiting the sun.

This Morning viewers were keen to hit out at Mark’s controversial claims and took to Twitter to share their bemusement.

One wrote: ‘This guy is deluded. Why waste your time with him? Forget images from space. I am ex royal navy and have seen the curvature of the earth from ground level at sea. How would he explain that?’

Another said: ‘So bloody funny. He’s so convinced the earth is flat. Why would they lie about it being round?’

A third added: ‘Don’t know about anything else but that guy is definitely on another planet. Earth is not flat.’