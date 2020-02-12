Dem primary chaos: Millionaire actress roasted for stopping crowd from booing Hillary & whining about living on ‘crumbs’

Former ‘Sex and the City’ actress Cynthia Nixon campaigned for Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire, but found herself the target of Twitter mockery for fighting off Hillary Clinton boos and complaining about living on “crumbs.”

Sanders has been leaning heavily on celebrity endorsements as the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination heats up, from ‘Dances with Wolves’ star Kevin Costner to rock band The Strokes.

Nixon was one of the stars making the case for the Vermont senator in New Hampshire ahead of the state’s primary on Tuesday — but her speech went viral for all the wrong reasons. The actress, who unsuccessfully tried running for New York City governor in 2018, at one point mentioned Hillary Clinton and the name elicited immediate boos from the crowd, which did not sit well with the former Clinton supporter.

“Oh, no, no we are not going to do that here!” Nixon yelled at the crowd.

“WE ARE NOT GOING TO DO THAT HERE.”: Actress Cynthia Nixon scolds Bernie Sanders supporters for booing Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/QNmvhiyrPe — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) February 11, 2020

Clinton is not a favorite among Sanders supporters, especially in light of the former secretary of state recently claiming “nobody likes” the candidate, who was also her 2016 party nomination rival.

For many online, the moment was just a fresh example of a divided Democratic Party. Some slated Nixon for trying to quieten down the boos, while one Twitter user humorously questioned whether the booing would end up “being the difference between first and second place” in the Iowa caucus debacle.

wondering if booing Hillary on stage will end of being difference between first and second place in close Iowa — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 5, 2020

Neera Tanden and Hillary Rodham Clinton had an opportunity to support the amazing Cynthia Nixon for Governor of New York instead of that right-of-center, neoliberal, imperialist failbro. Ask them what happened. #Boohttps://t.co/dFiWGI4gij — Robert D. Skeels, JD, Esq 🇵🇸🔻 (@rdsathene) February 11, 2020

It’s sad that people think that politicians like Hillary Clinton should not be booed. People like Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have consistently put their own interests and the interests of their corporate donors and friends first. They should be shamed at every opportunity https://t.co/F0vfYrhba1 — William Ginsberg (@Wginsberg2830) February 11, 2020

Despite tension with the crowd over the booing, Nixon did her best to promote Sanders’ left wing policies, saying she was tired of being forced to “subsist on crumbs” and that the senator presents an opportunity for people to “demand the whole damn pie.”

‘Sex and the City’ actor Cynthia Nixon rallying for Sanders in Rindge, N.H.: “We have made do with crumbs for so long, and Bernie has said, ‘Hey, we’re starving in this country. We can’t subsist on these crumbs anymore. Why can’t we demand the whole pie?'” pic.twitter.com/EGULJm4Qnr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 10, 2020

Considering her net worth is estimated to be $25 million and the fact that she starred in one of the most successful television franchises of all time, folks questioned whether the actress knew anything about trying to get by on “crumbs,” with one commenter tweeting that “She’s got a lot more crumbs than anyone I have ever even met.”

“Please send your ‘crumbs’ my way!” another added.

Cynthia Nixon is worth $25 million. She’s got a lot more crumbs that most people I have ever even met. https://t.co/jOEox6DOXT#Socialistfraudhttps://t.co/xgDbdzeHPE — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) February 11, 2020

Crumbs? Your net worth is $25 million. @CynthiaNixon – please send your “crumbs” my way, thanks! https://t.co/E7Kd63vpWK — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 11, 2020

Where’s Mr. Big when you need him? https://t.co/CQCq98Ge2n — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 11, 2020

