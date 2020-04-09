Demagoguery will only cause interference in COVID-19 fight cooperation: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) — Any demagoguery fabricated out of thin air will only interfere with cooperation against COVID-19, which is inhumane and immoral, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s remarks came after reports of the U.S. version of Spectator magazine claiming Italy donated equipment to China and China wants Italy to buy it back now, which proved to be fake news after an investigation by Italian journalists.

Noting China and Italy are friendly nations and important partners for cooperation, Zhao said the Italian side expressed its support to China in various forms as China’s fight against COVID-19 enters a difficult stage.

China has paid close attention to Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak and tried its best to provide assistance to the Italian side, Zhao told a routine press briefing.

He said besides the assistance from Chinese government, Chinese provinces, cities, enterprises and individuals also provided Italy a large number of masks, protective suits, ventilators and test kits and other urgently needed supplies.

“At the same time, we actively coordinate to facilitate the procurement of medical materials in China according to the requirements of the Italian side,” he said, adding that China has sent three groups of medical specialists to Italy to share experiences and practices.

“We sincerely hope that Italy will control the pandemic as soon as possible and protect the health of its people,” said the spokesperson.