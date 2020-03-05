Demand for Secret Service to protect Bidens after Jill saves Joe from anti-dairy militant

Lawmakers on Wednesday sought Secret Service protection for Democratic presidential candidates, after Joe Biden’s wife and a senior staffer had to protect the former vice president from ‘let dairy die’ protesters during a victory speech.

Biden’s victory speech in Los Angeles was interrupted on Super Tuesday when a pair of protesters leapt onto the stage, before Jill Biden and senior adviser Symone Sanders charged them and ushered them off the stage.

‘We’re OK,’ Biden said after the incident, which highlighted a glaring hole in security for Biden and other top contenders seeking the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

‘The Democratic Congress is worried,’ Biden supporter Representative Cedric Richmond told reporters on a conference call.

The request for protection was sent to acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

The activists opposed the dairy industry and protesters with the same agenda have also disrupted events with Biden rival U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Homeland Security made the request for Secret Service protection for both Biden and Sanders.

The Secret Service provides security for the president and his family, including lifetime support for former occupants of the Oval Office and routinely provides security for high-profile presidential candidates.

The Bidens however are not automatically protected. Federal law authorizes Secret Service protection for vice presidents and their families for up to six months after they leave office.

The decision on whether to give the Bidens protection lies with the ‘Big Four’ of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell as the Speaker and Senate Majority Leader, and their minority equivalents, Kevin McCarthy and Chuck Schumer.

None of the Democratic candidates currently have Secret Service protection.

In 2016, Donald Trump gained it long before the primaries, while Hillary Clinton’s status as a former first lady meant she had it from time she left the White House.

The group who stormed the stage are part of a militant animal rights group called Direct Action Everywhere.

They have previously targeted Elizabeth Warren and the California Milk Advisory Board.

The group boasted on their Facebook page about disrupting Biden. It was not clear if the two women had been detained by police after Jill Biden and Sanders wrestled them off stage.

An activist from the California-based animal rights group ‘Direct Action Everywhere’ leaped on stage shouting ‘Let dairy die!’

The woman was quickly removed from the stage only to be replaced by a second who jumped up waving a sign with the same slogan and shouting.

The first protester clearly took the presidential candidate’s wife Jill by surprise as she jumped out of the way, grabbing her husband by the arm.

But, when the second fancied their chances, she stepped into action, wrestling the activist away.

Biden’s senior adviser Symone Sanders also rushed up to grab the woman, who was then escorted away by security.

It’s not the first time Jill Biden has acted as security at her husband’s events.

On the eve of the first primary in New Hampshire last month, a man was heckling her husband and recording it on his cellphone

Again, it was Jill who saved the day and beat security to the heckler, hopping up from her seat and keeping him at bay before he could be removed.

After the event, she joked to reporters that: ‘I’m a good Philly girl.’