Demaryius Thomas, a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, passed away at the age of 33.

ATLANTA — Demaryius Thomas, a prolific receiver who spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos and won five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring, has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was discovered dead in his suburban Atlanta home on Thursday night, according to Officer Tim Lupo of the Roswell Police Department’s public information officer.

“Based on preliminary information, his death was caused by a medical issue, and our investigators have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said in a statement released early Friday.

Thomas last appeared in the NFL in 2019, starting 10 of the New York Jets’ 11 games.

In June, he announced his retirement.

