Dembele double fires Lyon past Manchester City in Champions League upset

Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) achieved an astonishing feat as they eliminated Manchester City from the Champions League on Saturday.

Maxwel Cornet scored a goal in the 24th minute bringing the score to 1-0 against Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

A much more direct and confident Manchester City side came out of the gate in the second half with an equaliser by Kevin De Bruyne in the 69th minute.

Later, two goals from Moussa Dembélé brought the final score to 3-1.

Lyon’s resolute defence and overall persistence saw them overcome the Manchester City side at the José-Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

Lyon will now head to the semi-finals where they face Bavarian behemoth Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

This is the second time Lyon has made it to the Champions League semi-finals since 2010.

Along with PSG, there are now two French clubs in the semifinals of the league, a first in the history of Champions League. They will be opposed by two German clubs for a place in the final next Sunday.

The surprise win from Lyon, who finished seventh in the French Ligue 1, follows a humiliating night for FC Barcelona that was defeated by Bayern with the German side inflicting a record defeat on the Catalans.

The astonishing 8-2 win saw Barcelona, five times Champions League winner, knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Bayern, on Friday, became the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match, while Barca conceded eight in a match for the first time since 1946.