Dembele’s brace powers Lyon to top 5 in Ligue 1 table

PARIS, March 1 (Xinhua) — Lyon carried on their momentum in midweek Champions League win over Juventus as Moussa Dembele scored a brace to help them beat derby rivals Saint-Etienne 2-0 on Sunday, moving up to the fifth in the French Ligue 1 standings.

Rudi Garcia’s side have 40 points from 27 games, six behind the fourth-ranked Lille who also bagged three points with a 1-0 away win over Nantes earlier on Sunday.

The fourth-placed team of the French top-flight will secure a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Dembele converted a Martin Terrier’s free-kick with his shoulder in the 27th minute to open the score for Lyon.

The French striker then netted his second goal of the game in the stoppage time, adding his league tally to 16 and ranking third on the top scorers list, two behind Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and one less than Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco.

Saint-Etienne are still hovering over the relegation zone with 29 points on the 16th place, only two clear of Nimes who ranked in 18th, a place will face a relegation play-off.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Bordeaux drew 1-1 against Nice at home.