Dementia patients like me deserve to enjoy life, which is why, at the age of 63, I went skydiving.

Wendy Mitchell proved that people with dementia, like her, do not have to be confined to their homes by jumping from an airplane above an amazed crowd.

I’m sitting in front of my doctor, holding a piece of paper that requires her signature.

“I have a request for your permission,” I explain.

With a puzzled expression on her face, she returns my gaze.

I push the paper across the desk to her, and I see her brow furrow in bewilderment as she opens it.

“You’re going to skydive?” she finally asks.

When Young Dementia UK, a charity with which I’m involved, announced that they wanted to raise funds by organizing skydives, they most likely expected relatives or carers to participate.

But I was in good shape, and who says dementia patients can’t jump out of planes?

I’m not sure if my doctor will agree to the medical waiver.

Fortunately for me, she read my first book – about my life after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 58 in 2014 – and it changed her mind about dementia.

So she signs, a smile curling around her lips.

I recall going to the airfield for a glider flight the last time I visited.

My daughters were asked if I was up to it by the pilot.

I tried not to be offended, knowing that such skepticism was one of the reasons I needed to write What I Wish People Knew About Dementia in the first place.

People’s eyes have always been wide with disbelief whenever I’ve told them about this latest ludicrous scheme.

I remind them that I’ll be strapped to someone else and won’t be able to open my parachute on my own.

“All I have to do now is relax and have fun,” I say.

They aren’t convinced, in my opinion.

I’m not sure why people are so afraid of taking risks.

My life’s quality is just as important as anyone else’s, and I want mine to be full of adventure and new experiences.

I mean, what’s the harm in that?

Despite their initial shock at whatever I want to do next, both of my daughters have always been a constant source of encouragement.

They, like me, have let go of worry.

They simply allow me to enjoy life, and I am eternally grateful.

I’m introduced to my fellow skydivers at the airfield.

