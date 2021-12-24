Democracy is just as fragile today as it was in Weimar Germany during my father’s time there.

In terms of government incapacity and division, Britain may resemble Weimar Germany, but the stench of it has become overwhelming in the United States.

My father, Claud Cockburn, had a particularly depressing Christmas day in Berlin in 1927 when he shared his dinner with a dog.

Last week, I was reflecting on this as an antidote to the doom and gloom surrounding the Omicron variant’s advance and the prospect of further roadblocks.

My family’s Christmas plans were hampered by annoyances that seemed insignificant in comparison.

Claud had won a travelling fellowship from Queen’s College, Oxford, after graduating from university, which he hoped would provide him with just enough money, supplemented by meager journalistic earnings, to live in Berlin for a couple of years.

However, as Christmas approached at the end of the first year, he realized he had overestimated his income and, moreover, he had to feed not only himself but also a dog left in his care by his girlfriend Berta, who had gone to Vienna for the holidays.

“It was a horrible Christmas for the dog,” Claud later wrote in his memoir In Time of Trouble, “because I had run out of money and was living primarily on the expectation of a cheque from the United States that never arrived.”

The dog was initially well-fed because the butcher around the corner always had a pile of scraps – offal, bacon rind, and the like – which he gave me for free when I purchased meat for myself.”

On Christmas Eve, however, after everyone Claud knew had left town for the holiday, he discovered that he only had enough money to buy a few drinks and some tobacco.

“I went around to the butcher, feeling very low mentally and morally, and told him that I was, of course, invited to eat my Christmas dinner with friends and thus did not wish to buy anything for myself, but that I was concerned that the dog should have a particularly good Christmas dinner.”

I took an unusually large and nasty-looking parcel of scraps home from the kindly butcher, which I cooked.”

With delight, the dog observed the preparation of his Christmas meal.

However, the next day at noon, he.

