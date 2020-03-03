Democrat Amy Klobuchar ending White House bid: media

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Xinhua) — Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is ending her presidential campaign, reported U.S. media on Monday.

Klobuchar will endorse former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and make the announcement at Biden’s rally in Dallas, Texas Monday night, according to NBC News.

A 59-year-old moderate, Klobuchar launched her White House bid in February 2019.

Her exit came a day after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic primary race and a day before primaries in 14 U.S. states.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who’s currently leading in the Democratic field with the most pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, tweeted that he congratulates Klobuchar for “running a strong, issues oriented campaign.”

Besides Biden and Sanders, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and U.S. Congresswoman of Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard are also in the Democratic primary race.

Sitting President Donald Trump who’s facing no major challengers in the Republican Party, is expected to win the GOP primaries on Tuesday.