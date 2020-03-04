Democrat centrist darling Joe Biden sweeps southern states as polls close in AL, AR, ME, MA & OK

The second round of Super Tuesday polls for the Democrat presidential nominations have closed, with mainstream outlets calling most states for establishment favorite Joe Biden.

At stake are 52 delegates in Alabama, 31 in Arkansas, 24 in Maine, 91 in Massachusetts and 37 in Oklahoma. Voting was extended in some Tennessee counties (64 delegates) due to disruptions from Monday night’s tornadoes.

Alabama was called for Biden within minutes of the polls closing, and with 25 percent of precincts reporting he leads the field with 63.4 percent of the vote. The AP called Arkansas for Biden, leading with 32.9 percent of the vote and 20 percent of precincts reporting. Sanders is leading in Texas, with Biden in second, while Sanders trails Biden in Massachusetts. The pair are in a dead heat in Maine with 40 percent reporting. Biden clinched Oklahoma with 38.4 percent of the vote and Tennessee with 42.6 percent, both with a sizable lead over also-ran Sanders.

Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg has picked up five delegates in American Samoa, with Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) qualifying for the next debate by getting one – unless the DNC changes the rules again, that is.

