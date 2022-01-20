Vice President Joe Biden is being urged by Democratic lawmakers in the United States to overhaul anti-terrorism regulations.

Democratic lawmakers in the United States are urging Vice President Joe Biden to overhaul counter-terrorism regulations.

Legislators argue that maintaining the status quo would be “contrary to the Biden Administration’s commitments.”

NEW YORK

As part of a policy review, a bipartisan group of Democratic lawmakers urged President Joe Biden to overhaul the United States’ international counterterrorism operations, including drone targeting criteria.

“We strongly urge your Administration to review and overhaul US counterterrorism policy to prioritize non-lethal tools to address conflict and fragility, align with US and international law, and only use force when it is lawful and as a last resort,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump.

A wide swath of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, including Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with the Democrats, are among the 11 senators and 39 members of the House of Representatives who signed the letter.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Murphy, as well as Congressman Ro Khanna, led the charge.

According to the letter, Biden’s administration has “an opportunity to end” a pattern of “civilian casualties arising from secretive and unaccountable lethal operations” that has spanned multiple administrations over the last two decades.

Biden should instead pursue a “rights-based counterterrorism strategy that emphasizes the rule of law, with sufficient controls and limitations on the use of targeted strikes; leads with diplomacy, peacebuilding, and human rights; prioritizes the protection of civilians; and only uses lethal force when it is lawful and as a last resort,” they wrote.

“Continuation of status quo policies that have flouted Executive and Congressional oversight and resulted in devastatingly high numbers of civilian casualties would run counter to the Biden Administration’s commitments to end our endless wars, promote human rights, and uphold our core democratic values,” they said.

The letter comes just one day after the New York Times published a declassified video of a deadly botched Aug. 22 bombing.

Ten civilians, including seven children, were killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 29.

The strike took place in the final days of the American occupation of Afghanistan.