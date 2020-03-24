Democratic Republic of Congo sees 1st coronavirus death

KIGALI, Rwanda

The Democratic Republic of Congo has registered its first death from coronavirus at a hospital in the capital Kinshasa, local media reported Sunday, as confirmed cases grow.

“Five new confirmed cases were registered on Friday, all of them Congolese nationals. The care teams are taking care of them. We also registered the first case of death as a result of COVID-19,” Actualite.cd news site reported, quoting Health Minister Eteni Longondo.

The identity of the deceased was not given.

The news brought the number of fatalities in sub-Saharan Africa to three after deaths reported in Burkina Faso and Gabon earlier this week.

Longondo said all the patients in Kinshasa were in stable condition as doctors and nurses continue to take care of them.

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported 23 confirmed cases as of Saturday.

The Congolese government has taken several preventative measures, including shutting down schools, bars, restaurants, and places of worship.

On Thursday, President Felix Tshisekedi announced an indefinite suspension of flights from all countries at risk.

He also said government would strengthen border security measures.