Democrats’ coronavirus bill ‘unworkable’ -Top U.S….

WASHINGTON, March 12 – The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives expressed strong opposition to legislation addressing the coronavirus that the Democrat-led chamber is expected to vote on on Thursday.

“The legislation that Speaker Pelosi introduced at 11pm last night-written by her staff and her staff alone-and plans to vote on just 12 hours later is not only completely partisan. It is unworkable,” Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a tweet, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Morgan)