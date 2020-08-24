Democrats Plan Counterprogramming During Republican Convention, Focus On ‘Chaotic’ Trump Presidency

Democrats have planned counterprogramming for each day of the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC) next week, with messaging centered around President Trump’s “chaotic” leadership. The RNC will run from Monday, Aug. 24 to Thursday, Aug. 27.

“Donald Trump and Mike Pence can lie all they want next week but the American people won’t buy it,” party chair Tom Perez said about the counterprogramming, “and the DNC won’t let it slide without holding them accountable.”

New digital and TV ads will be released across the country next week. Democrats will also offer a virtual press briefing each day of the RNC

On Monday, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., will speak about “families in crisis,” focusing on issues such as education, childcare, and elderly care. On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will focus on the economic challenges the country faces.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will speak about healthcare and Trump’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the theme will be “Country in Crisis,” with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg scheduled to give an address.

Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination during the convention and has said he will participate in each day of the event. Notable speakers will include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa., among others.