Democrats see key governorship races in Pennsylvania and three other states as backstops against the GOP.

Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin is a Republican.

When Republican legislators sent Tony Evers a bill earlier this month that would have prohibited anti-racist teachings in schools, he found himself in a familiar situation.

He used his veto pen for the 66th time since taking office in 2019.

The rejection served as yet another reminder of Evers’ and a small group of fellow Democratic governors’ critical role in some of the country’s most polarized states.

They’re the only thing standing in the way of a wave of GOP-backed legislation aimed at everything from abortion rights to school curricula to voting rights.

In an interview, Evers stated, “I have to prevent some really bad things from happening.”

“It’s a little lonely here, but I know I’m representing Wisconsin’s people.”

In an election year when Democrats are facing fierce political headwinds, Wisconsin is one of four states that have emerged as top priorities for the party.

Republicans control the state legislatures in those states — Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — and Democratic-held governorships are up for election this fall.

If the governorships switch parties, a slew of GOP legislation that has been blocked in the past will almost certainly become law.

When it comes to voting rights, this is especially troubling for Democrats.

Evers, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, and Kansas Attorney General Josh Hawley — are the four incumbents.

Laura Kelly is the governor of Michigan.

Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf are both Democrats.

Over a dozen bills aimed at restricting voting have been vetoed by Tom Wolf.

FILE – Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Democrat, speaks during a press conference.

On July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School.

Republicans control state legislatures in Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and Democratic governorships are up for election this fall.

AP Photo/Scott Bauer/File AP Photo/Scott Bauer/File AP Photo/Scott Bauer

These moves were especially significant in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, which are all closely divided states that could determine the presidential election in 2024.

If Republicans win governorships in any of those states, voting restrictions that have previously been rejected will almost certainly be approved.

In Wisconsin, for example, the legislature is rushing through a slew of bills that would alter election administration and voting rules, all of which Evers is expected to veto but which other Republican governor candidates support.

Governors are also crucial in the mechanics of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.