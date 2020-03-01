Democrats test strength with black voters in South Carolina’s premier area code: live updates

It is not only the first competition in the south, but above all the South Carolina area code is also the race that could decide the fate of several democratic candidates.

The last three competitions in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada produced a clear leader: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. His winning streak continues to annoy the rest of the field, which tries to slow its momentum every three days before Super Tuesday when 14 states and territory vote – and the stakes of the race reach new heights across the country.

MORE: The recent debates give Bernie Sander’s encouragement advantage: POLL

Saturday’s area code offers candidates the opportunity to test their strength among black voters, a significant block of democratic voters. In 2016, blacks accounted for 61% of the state’s primary democratic voters, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received 86% of her vote four years ago, according to ABC News polls.

PHOTO: Voters will arrive at a polling station for the South Carolina Democratic Elementary School in Fort Mill, SC on February 29, 2020 to cast their vote. (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

While the black vote is not a monolith for most Democrats, their efforts to woo this important demographic group appear to have had no major cracks in former Vice President Joe Biden’s firewall towards the African American community, with one exception. In a recent Winthrop University poll, Biden received 31% support for black democratic voters, compared to 46% in October. Sanders more than doubled his support among African-American voters in the new poll.

This is how the day developed. Please update for updates.

3 pm. South Carolina primarily by numbers

Voting – from 46 counties with 2,259 counties – started at 7:00 a.m. in South Carolina’s main primary school on Saturday and will continue until 7:00 p.m., although voters who end up in line can still vote.

The democratic candidates vie for the 54 promised delegates.

After three early nomination competitions, the survey by FiveThirtyEight, a partner of ABC News, found that only a small number of the candidates should be competitive enough to accept one of the national delegates.

The story goes on



PHOTO: South Carolina voters are due to vote early on the Richland County Election Commission on February 27, 2020 in Columbia, S.C. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images).

Make-or-break for former Vice President Joe Biden

In this cycle, no one more than Biden is betting on a victory in the Palmetto state, fueled by his longstanding ties to the African-American community, which is the basis of his support, to put the campaign back in his favor.

South Carolina’s primary goal is his chance to resuscitate after two less-than-outstanding appearances in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a strong performance there could allow him to be within striking distance of Sanders’ delegate lead. Biden’s chances were increased on Wednesday after receiving weighty confirmation from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the state’s top Afro-American congressman and political ruler.

But with the pressure on Biden not only to win, but also to win big, the older statesman got his progressive rival on the track.

“Today people are talking about a revolution. What the country is looking for is results, what they are looking for is security, what they are looking for is able to maintain and maintain their dignity,” said Biden at the end of this week’s approval announcement, in an obvious blow to Sanders’ call for a “political revolution”.

MORE: Former Vice President Joe Biden receives overwhelming support for black voters in a new poll

“I’m going to win the African American vote here in South Carolina,” he continued. “I’m going to win South Carolina … If you send me out of South Carolina with a win, nothing will stop us.”



PHOTO: House Majority Whip, MP Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., Greets former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, as he supports him on February 26, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. (Gerald Herbert / AP)

Moderate Democrats reject voting races to slow Bernie Sanders’ momentum

For Sanders, who suffered a rush of attacks in the last democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, when a number of his rivals questioned his viability and pronounced his campaign out of sync with poll results – those who had won back House in 2018 – in part to protect the Affordable Care Act, South Carolina is not a must.

Nonetheless, the liberal worker who has visited the state the most so far is well aware of the profits it has made locally and which have enabled it to get closer to Biden in recent surveys.

“In the past few months we have come a long way to close this gap thanks to our great staff, volunteer support and many of you,” said Sanders on Wednesday, shortly after Clyburn approved Biden.

MORE: Former Vice President Joe Biden receives confirmation from South Carolina’s influential MP Jim Clyburn

“Well to defeat [President Donald] Trump, you can’t run a traditional campaign. The same age, the same age will not do it, “he said to his followers.” Joe is a friend of mine and a decent guy, but that’s not the voting report or the story that will upset people, get them into the political process and beat Trump. “

The Vermont Senator has focused most of his efforts over the past few weeks on Super Tuesday, and has made a series of campaign stops in the 14 states that will vote next week, even as the Nevada rallies neared last week. This week Sanders is hosting events in South Carolina, North Carolina, Massachusetts and will also be spending the first night in Virginia.

Possible rise of billionaire Tom Steyer

But the hometown off South Carolina’s area code has also seen the unexpected, subtle rise of Tom Steyer, the billionaire who spends $ 22.4 million to cover air waves across the state, and who may be troubled, which is an attached competition should be.



PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during a campaign stop at Nacho Hippo on February 26, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. South Carolina voters will vote for the Democratic presidential election on February 29 (Scott Olson / Getty Images))

Steyer’s interruption to the last early competition is reflected in a recent NBC News / Marist poll in which Biden Sanders barely leads by 4 points, possibly also because of Steyer, who has recently fought aggressively across the state Situation could interfere with the former Vice President’s share of the vote. According to ABC News partner FiveThirtyEight, Steyer is currently comfortably in third place. This is a far better position for the former investment manager than in national surveys.

In his vigorous campaign to attract black voters, a core group that he hopes will fuel his long-term offering, Steyer relies more on his alternative appeal.

“We don’t have to go with a socialist who thinks the government has to take over a large chunk of the economy. We don’t have to go with a Republican who has stopped and searched,” he said to a largely black crowd at the ministers’ breakfast Action network in North Charleston on Wednesday. “The South Carolina Democrats are allowed to reset. Two-thirds are African-American. That’s appropriate.”

MORE: SC MP Jim Clyburn: No question, Tom Steyer is supported by Joe Biden



PHOTO: A voter fills out his ballot paper on February 29, 2020 in a main democratic polling station in North Charleston, S.C. (Patrick Semansky / AP).

Prepare the way before Super Tuesday

The other billionaire, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is not involved in the election. This is part of his effort not to run in the first four early states but to officially vote on Super Tuesday.

For the rest of the field, especially for Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., And former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, who all had difficulty getting a foothold with black voters , a The poor performance in South Carolina makes Super Tuesday all the more important.

Buttigieg recently tried to be open about his shortcomings when it comes to fully describing the black community’s experience, but he also acknowledged the limited profits he made with the African American community in an interview with CNN this week Has.

MORE: Democrat Pete Buttigieg has exaggerated the commitments made by black leaders and public figures

“The candidates who do best with black voters here have one of two things in front of them: years or decades to gain trust, or billions of dollars to place tons of advertisements to keep from balancing those years,” said he. “I haven’t, and yet I still believe that I can do this kind of intervention and contact because I realize that it takes a lot.”



PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidates take part in the tenth primary democratic debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, 2020. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

In her final confrontation with the state, Warren continued to take on her fighting spirit, which was reflected in her more energetic debates over the past two weeks.

Warren and Klobuchar are campaigning to stay in the race

“At the moment we have an America in which if you are rich you have a very loud voice in Washington, but if you are not rich you do not hear much,” she told Orangeburg, South Carolina, along with Singer John Legend on Wednesday. “The danger is real … Are we going to back out of this kind of danger? Are we going to be shy? Are we going to crouch or will we fight back?”

She added, “I, I’m fighting back … striking back is an act of patriotism.”

For Klobuchar, at one of her recent events in South Carolina this week, she was the one who can bring more voters into the party instead of creating another split.

MORE: Some black voters consider other leaders as Biden looks to South Carolina

“I really think it’s important to keep bringing people back. And I’m not just talking about it, that’s how I got involved,” she said earlier this week in Charleston. “But that’s how I won my races. But that’s how I governed.”



PHOTO: The pair of scissors rests on a tip that alerts voters to the remaining Democratic presidential nominees on the day of South Carolina primary at a polling station in Spartanburg, SC, February 29, 2020. (Mark Makela / Reuters)

With lower expectations for the three candidates on Saturday, part of their focus turned away from South Carolina this week and was already heading for Super Tuesday states, including the southeast corner of the country: North Carolina, Virginia or Tennessee for Klobuchar and Buttigieg and Parts of the South for Warren, such as Arkansas and Texas.

For the entire party, Democrats will be keen to see signs of a committed electorate in South Carolina after a weak turnout in Iowa and a slightly larger turnout in New Hampshire and Nevada, which was still below the record level of 2008.

In an early indication for state democrats, the early postal vote in the democratic primary surpassed the 2016 figures on Thursday and, according to the Post and Courier, reached 50% more than at the same time four years ago.

Democrats test strength with black voters in primary school in South Carolina: Live updates were originally posted on abcnews.go.com